Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $879.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

