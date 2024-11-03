Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $220.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $166.26 and a 52-week high of $227.66.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total transaction of $131,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,185.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Report on MSGS

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.