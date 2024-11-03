Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1,029.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Novartis by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 26,632 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Novartis by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.