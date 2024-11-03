Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and traded as low as $62.85. Lonza Group shares last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 23,970 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
