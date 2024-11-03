Lollybomb Meme Coin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $128.42 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00074327 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $171.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

