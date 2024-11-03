Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 343.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cintas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Cintas by 628.2% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2,063.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Cintas by 300.0% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $215.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

