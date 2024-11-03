Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 680,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $119.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

