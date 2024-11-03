Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,625 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

