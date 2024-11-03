KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $669.38. The company had a trading volume of 906,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,313. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $484.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $744.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $763.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

