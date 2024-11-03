Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 91.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,131.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,012 shares of company stock worth $5,571,267. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NYSE KEX opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

