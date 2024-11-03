Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 1,423,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 869% from the average session volume of 146,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Manganese, Phosphate, and Other Operations segments. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

