JUNO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $73,909.50 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $73,909.50 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,256.75 or 0.99791310 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,150.17 or 0.99635486 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

