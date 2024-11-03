JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up 8.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 9.58% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 789,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,069,000 after purchasing an additional 62,693 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000.

Shares of JBND stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $55.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

