Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.68

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $288,931.55 and approximately $11.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,086.16 or 0.99938343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00015994 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $54,406.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

