Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $160,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2916 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

