Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317,606 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $74,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after purchasing an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

