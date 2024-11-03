Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 10,630 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 48,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 234,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 148.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

