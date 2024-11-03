Janney Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,014,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 388,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,872,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 382,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 132,884 shares in the last quarter.
FTHI opened at $22.96 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
