James Investment Research Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

