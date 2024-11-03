James Edward Hartlieb Sells 6,344 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $273,743.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,190.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $47.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

