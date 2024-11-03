Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,790,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.