iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Foundation Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.38. 832,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,247. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.