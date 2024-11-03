iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,222,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,207,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.79 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

