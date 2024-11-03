iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Life Planning Partners Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $8,464,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 267,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 46,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

