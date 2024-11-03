iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $142.78 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

