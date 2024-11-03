Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.