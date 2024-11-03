Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 27.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 133,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 57,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 71.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,048,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 437,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $23.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

