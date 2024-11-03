Insider Selling: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,075.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

