Insider Selling: Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Sells C$27,068.00 in Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wait sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total transaction of C$27,068.00.

Richard Wait also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Richard Wait sold 10,000 shares of Reitmans stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Richard Wait sold 20,000 shares of Reitmans stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

Reitmans Price Performance

Reitmans Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Reitmans Company Profile

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

