Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Sells $35,900.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) Director John C. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,077.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LendingClub by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 828,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 336,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after buying an additional 300,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.