Insider Selling: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO Sells $65,791.04 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $65,791.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Latham Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SWIM opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

