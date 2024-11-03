Insider Selling: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO Sells $65,791.04 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $65,791.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Latham Group Stock Down 0.5 %
SWIM opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
