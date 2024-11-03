Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,310 shares in the company, valued at $22,265,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NARI stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

