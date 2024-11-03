Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 687 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.