IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 18,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 309,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,902 shares of company stock valued at $68,109. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

