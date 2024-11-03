ICON Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. ICON has a market capitalization of $123.24 million and $2.48 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,042,034,968 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,720,729 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,041,950,890.6612912 with 1,029,722,545.6786829 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12239471 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $2,172,550.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

