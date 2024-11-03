IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. 257,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

