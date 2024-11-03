IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 152 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.47. 6,473,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

