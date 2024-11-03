IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. 2,223,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $85.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

