IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.