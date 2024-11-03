Houte Hans Van Sells 3,546 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $86,096.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $818,818.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $57,542.40.

On Monday, August 26th, Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,152,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.