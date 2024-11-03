Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Volume Hits $5.35 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.01 million and $5.35 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 201,248,918.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.3500781 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,623,402.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

