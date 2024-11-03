Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.04 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $69.43 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 201,248,918.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.3500781 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,623,402.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

