Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $138.53 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00005566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $138.53 million and approximately $6,224.13 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83617873 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,587.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

