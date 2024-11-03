Harbour Investment Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $876,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,556 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after acquiring an additional 604,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,105,000 after purchasing an additional 296,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,268. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Bank of America raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $11.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.92. 1,459,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,276. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.26 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.39 and its 200 day moving average is $583.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

