Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 22.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 184,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

