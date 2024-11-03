Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance
GLDD stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $487,165.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,087.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
