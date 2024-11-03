Gravity Price Tops $0.0282 on Major Exchanges (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Gravity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $221.59 million and $9.24 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,508.91 or 1.00331934 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,324.19 or 1.00061419 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02893916 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $7,321,090.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

