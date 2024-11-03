Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $8.22 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
