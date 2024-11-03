Gode Chain (GODE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $5,769.07 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

