Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Raised by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $57.68.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
