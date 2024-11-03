Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Raised by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.